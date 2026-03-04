Reddit Inc. $RDDT Position Cut by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC lessened its position in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,096 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $21,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDDT. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Reddit by 53.2% during the third quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Reddit by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,238,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,293 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,420,000. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Reddit during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,973,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Reddit by 120.2% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 19,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,742,135.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 185,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,657,460.85. This represents a 9.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah E. Farrell acquired 43,800 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.52 per share, for a total transaction of $6,548,976.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,976. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 449,084 shares of company stock valued at $93,738,449. 34.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $196.00 target price on Reddit in a report on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Reddit from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research lowered Reddit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.78.

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $145.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.47 and a 200-day moving average of $209.60. Reddit Inc. has a one year low of $79.75 and a one year high of $282.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.40.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. Reddit had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 24.05%.The business had revenue of $725.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Reddit is an online social news aggregation, discussion and content-sharing platform organized around user-created communities called “subreddits,” each focused on a particular topic or interest. Registered users submit links, text posts, images and video, and community members vote and comment to surface popular content. The site is accessed via its web platform and mobile apps for iOS and Android, and it supports live events such as Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions and community-driven discussions.

Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit is headquartered in San Francisco and serves a global audience with particularly large user bases in the United States and other English-speaking markets.

