Biglari (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari Buys 1,146 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $331.15 per share, for a total transaction of $379,497.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,336,859 shares in the company, valued at $442,700,857.85. This represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 17th, Sardar Biglari bought 3,452 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $463.34 per share, with a total value of $1,599,449.68.
- On Tuesday, December 16th, Sardar Biglari purchased 156 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,599.87 per share, for a total transaction of $249,579.72.
- On Monday, December 15th, Sardar Biglari acquired 212 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $698.01 per share, with a total value of $147,978.12.
- On Friday, December 12th, Sardar Biglari purchased 449 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $333.14 per share, with a total value of $149,579.86.
- On Wednesday, December 10th, Sardar Biglari purchased 310 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $321.94 per share, with a total value of $99,801.40.
- On Tuesday, December 9th, Sardar Biglari acquired 938 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $319.08 per share, for a total transaction of $299,297.04.
- On Monday, December 8th, Sardar Biglari bought 973 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.08 per share, with a total value of $306,572.84.
- On Friday, December 5th, Sardar Biglari bought 1,465 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $306.90 per share, with a total value of $449,608.50.
- On Thursday, December 4th, Sardar Biglari purchased 1,139 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $306.05 per share, for a total transaction of $348,590.95.
- On Wednesday, December 3rd, Sardar Biglari acquired 2,802 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $303.32 per share, with a total value of $849,902.64.
Biglari Stock Down 1.1%
BH stock opened at $332.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.81. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.05 and a fifty-two week high of $483.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Biglari by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Biglari by 41.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Biglari by 128.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Biglari by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Biglari by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Biglari Company Profile
Biglari Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that makes strategic investments and operates businesses across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the restaurant, insurance and media sectors. The company seeks to acquire controlling interests in undervalued enterprises and enhance long-term value through active management and operational improvements. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Biglari Holdings approaches each acquisition with a value-oriented philosophy, emphasizing disciplined capital allocation and hands-on oversight.
In the restaurant segment, Biglari Holdings owns and operates Steak ‘n Shake, a national burger and milkshake chain founded in 1934, as well as Western Sizzlin, a buffet and steakhouse brand.
See Also
