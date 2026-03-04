Biglari (NYSE:BH) CEO Sardar Biglari Buys 1,146 Shares

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari bought 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $331.15 per share, for a total transaction of $379,497.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,336,859 shares in the company, valued at $442,700,857.85. This represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Sardar Biglari bought 3,452 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $463.34 per share, with a total value of $1,599,449.68.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Sardar Biglari purchased 156 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,599.87 per share, for a total transaction of $249,579.72.

On Monday, December 15th, Sardar Biglari acquired 212 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $698.01 per share, with a total value of $147,978.12.

On Friday, December 12th, Sardar Biglari purchased 449 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $333.14 per share, with a total value of $149,579.86.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Sardar Biglari purchased 310 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $321.94 per share, with a total value of $99,801.40.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Sardar Biglari acquired 938 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $319.08 per share, for a total transaction of $299,297.04.

On Monday, December 8th, Sardar Biglari bought 973 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.08 per share, with a total value of $306,572.84.

On Friday, December 5th, Sardar Biglari bought 1,465 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $306.90 per share, with a total value of $449,608.50.

On Thursday, December 4th, Sardar Biglari purchased 1,139 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $306.05 per share, for a total transaction of $348,590.95.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Sardar Biglari acquired 2,802 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $303.32 per share, with a total value of $849,902.64.

BH stock opened at $332.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $395.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.81. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.05 and a fifty-two week high of $483.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Biglari ( NYSE:BH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($2.38) EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 9.48%.The firm had revenue of $99.87 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Biglari by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in shares of Biglari by 41.3% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Biglari by 128.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Biglari by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Biglari by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that makes strategic investments and operates businesses across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the restaurant, insurance and media sectors. The company seeks to acquire controlling interests in undervalued enterprises and enhance long-term value through active management and operational improvements. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Biglari Holdings approaches each acquisition with a value-oriented philosophy, emphasizing disciplined capital allocation and hands-on oversight.

In the restaurant segment, Biglari Holdings owns and operates Steak ‘n Shake, a national burger and milkshake chain founded in 1934, as well as Western Sizzlin, a buffet and steakhouse brand.

