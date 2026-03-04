Q4 EPS Forecast for Arch Capital Group Reduced by Analyst

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2027 EPS estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $2.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Arch Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm set a $110.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.20.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock opened at $100.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.82. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.40.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 16.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $828,696.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 289,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,267,488.52. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 47,430 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $4,558,971.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 433,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,676,574.68. This represents a 9.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $24,530,685 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,414,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,861,845,000 after purchasing an additional 493,583 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,833,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,170,021,000 after acquiring an additional 408,950 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,525,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,214,987,000 after acquiring an additional 171,693 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,502,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,523,000 after acquiring an additional 115,465 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,190,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,168,000 after purchasing an additional 360,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arch Capital Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arch reported record operating income and strong return on equity for 2025, driven by a robust Q4. Those fundamentals support valuation and dividend/capital return potential, and are a clear positive catalyst for longer‑term investor confidence. Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Delivers Record 2025 Operating Income and Robust ROE InsiderMonkey: Arch Capital Group Delivers Record 2025 Operating Income

Arch reported record operating income and strong return on equity for 2025, driven by a robust Q4. Those fundamentals support valuation and dividend/capital return potential, and are a clear positive catalyst for longer‑term investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest notices in early March show reported large changes but the published figures appear inconsistent (zeros/NaN in the data feed). That creates uncertainty about actual shorting pressure; unclear short interest is unlikely to be a decisive driver until the data is corrected/clarified.

Short‑interest notices in early March show reported large changes but the published figures appear inconsistent (zeros/NaN in the data feed). That creates uncertainty about actual shorting pressure; unclear short interest is unlikely to be a decisive driver until the data is corrected/clarified. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed its EPS forecasts slightly for FY2026, Q4 2026 and Q1 2027 (FY2026 to $9.34 from $9.36; FY2027 to $10.08 from $10.10; Q1/Q4 nudges). While the cuts are small, downward revisions can pressure the stock in the short term because they lower near‑term earnings expectations despite the strong reported results. MarketBeat: ACGL profile / Zacks note

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.