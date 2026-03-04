Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder Sells 12,539 Shares

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 12,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total transaction of $187,207.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 470,635 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,580.55. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, January 9th, Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 55,043 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $753,538.67.

ARLO opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 116.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $141.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.82%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Arlo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.230 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARLO. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Arlo Technologies from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arlo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 28.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 406,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 90,970 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 171,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 244,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 830,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 279.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 215,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO) is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

