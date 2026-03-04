27,490 Shares in Crh Plc $CRH Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,490 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000. CRH accounts for 1.0% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CRH by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,405,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,912,385,000 after purchasing an additional 649,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in CRH by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,803,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,347,000 after buying an additional 2,499,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth $1,007,932,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CRH by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,788,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,173,615,000 after buying an additional 603,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CRH by 9.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,654,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $888,810,000 after acquiring an additional 832,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.27. Crh Plc has a 52-week low of $76.75 and a 52-week high of $131.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.02%.CRH’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

CRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. DA Davidson set a $120.00 price objective on CRH in a report on Friday, February 20th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.86.

About CRH

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

