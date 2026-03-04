PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.42 on March 31st

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 1.4225 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

PepsiCo has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 68.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.4%.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $164.91 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.39.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 8.77%.The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

