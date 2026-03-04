PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.42 on March 31st

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 1.4225 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.
PepsiCo has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 68.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.4%.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PepsiCo stock opened at $164.91 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $171.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.39.
More PepsiCo News
Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Launched product innovation — PepsiCo unveiled a protein‑packed Doritos SKU, which supports the company’s strategy to pursue higher‑value, better‑for‑you snacking and could help volume/mix over time. PepsiCo unveils protein-packed Doritos
- Positive Sentiment: Legal win on benefits issue — PepsiCo beat a would‑be class action over a health plan smoker fee, removing one near‑term legal overhang and avoiding potential payouts or liability. PepsiCo Beats Would-be Class Suit Over Health Plan’s Smoker Fee
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic/financial tailwinds highlighted — coverage and commentary (Zacks, and other outlets) continue to portray PEP as a strong growth stock based on diversification and brand strength; that supports longer‑term investor demand. Here’s Why PepsiCo (PEP) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Capital allocation/price target update — RBC raised its price target to $165 but kept a “sector perform” rating, signaling limited near‑term upside even as some analysts tweak estimates. PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada
- Neutral Sentiment: Management moves — an internal marketing promotion (Rajat Paul elevated to marketing manager, global canisters & imports) is a routine corporate update that has limited direct stock impact but signals continuity in brand execution. PepsiCo elevates Rajat Paul to marketing manager- Global canisters & imports
- Negative Sentiment: New shareholder litigation/investigation — an investor alert says law firm Scott+Scott is investigating PepsiCo’s directors and officers for alleged breach of fiduciary duties, a development that raises governance risk and potential legal costs or distraction. PEPSICO, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates PepsiCo, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – PEP
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/regime uncertainty fueling lawsuits — recent reporting on a shift in SEC enforcement policy has coincided with more investor lawsuits (PepsiCo named among targets), increasing regulatory uncertainty and the risk of additional shareholder actions. Analysis-Trump’s SEC gave companies more power over investors. Lawsuits pushed them back
- Negative Sentiment: Industry demand risk flagged — coverage of peers (MarketBeat on SJM) highlights investor concern around GLP‑1 weight‑loss drugs and potential structural pressure on indulgent snack volumes, a thematic risk that investors are watching for PepsiCo’s snacks franchise. SJM Surges 9%, But Hostess Weakness Clouds Outlook (PEP)
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay’s, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.
Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.