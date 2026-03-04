William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 349,743 Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 349,743 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Buenaventura Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 60.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 24.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Buenaventura Mining during the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 18.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter.

BVN stock opened at $38.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.26.

Buenaventura Mining ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The mining company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $1.03. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 45.17%.The company had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.60 million. Analysts expect that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Buenaventura Mining from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. (NYSE: BVN) is one of Peru’s leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company’s core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company’s principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

