William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,321 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $11,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 521,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $432,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $961,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $11,255,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of IWO opened at $331.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $338.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.60. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $219.19 and a 52-week high of $355.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell 2000 Index, which measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

