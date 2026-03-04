Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Kraft Heinz has a dividend payout ratio of 59.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $2.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.06. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on KHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Evercore dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.