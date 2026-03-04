Canfor (CFPZF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Canfor to post earnings of ($0.7446) per share and revenue of $1.1911 billion for the quarter.

Canfor Stock Down 0.8%

Canfor stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. Canfor has a 12-month low of $7.83 and a 12-month high of $11.83.

Get Canfor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Canfor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Canfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corporation is a Canada-based integrated forest products company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company’s primary business activities include the manufacturing and distribution of softwood lumber, oriented strand board (OSB), and other wood products used in residential and commercial construction. In addition to its core lumber operations, Canfor produces northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp, specialty papers and biofuels through its pulp and paper facilities, providing a vertically integrated offering for customers across multiple end markets.

Canfor operates an extensive network of manufacturing facilities, including lumber mills in British Columbia and Alberta, as well as in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.