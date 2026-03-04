Western Union (NYSE:WU) vs. Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Head to Head Contrast

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) and Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Corpay and Western Union”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corpay $4.53 billion 5.16 $1.07 billion $15.04 22.20 Western Union $4.05 billion 0.74 $499.60 million $1.52 6.29

Analyst Ratings

Corpay has higher revenue and earnings than Western Union. Western Union is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corpay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Corpay and Western Union, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corpay 0 5 10 0 2.67 Western Union 5 10 0 0 1.67

Corpay presently has a consensus price target of $379.79, indicating a potential upside of 13.76%. Western Union has a consensus price target of $8.82, indicating a potential downside of 7.76%. Given Corpay’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Corpay is more favorable than Western Union.

Risk & Volatility

Corpay has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Union has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corpay and Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corpay 23.62% 37.13% 6.76% Western Union 12.33% 62.01% 7.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Corpay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Corpay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Western Union shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Corpay beats Western Union on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices. The Consumer Services segments offers bill payment services, which facilitate payments for consumers, businesses, and other organizations, as well as money order services, retail foreign exchange services, prepaid cards, lending partnerships, and digital wallets. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

