Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MLLGF. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Mullen Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th.

Mullen Group stock opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99.

Mullen Group Ltd. is a diversified transportation and logistics company headquartered in Okotoks, Alberta. Founded in 1949 as a regional trucking firm, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions to become one of Canada’s leading asset-based carriers. Mullen Group provides full-service solutions across a range of industries, with a focus on temperature-controlled freight, bulk and specialized haulage, and dedicated contract carriage.

The company operates through several complementary business segments, including truckload and less-than-truckload (LTL) services, logistics and warehousing, courier and parcel delivery, and international freight forwarding.

