Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $363.55 and last traded at $350.03, with a volume of 109688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $356.97.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 2.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.38. The firm has a market cap of $933.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.9282 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period.

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

