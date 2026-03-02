Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $363.55 and last traded at $350.03, with a volume of 109688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $356.97.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.38. The firm has a market cap of $933.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45.
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.9282 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.
