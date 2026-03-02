Collective Mining (TSE:CNL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$28.99 and last traded at C$28.00, with a volume of 17264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.67.

Collective Mining Stock Down 2.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.53 and a beta of 0.55.

About Collective Mining

(Get Free Report)

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production. Management, insiders and close family and friends own approximately 40% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result, are fully aligned with shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Collective Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.