Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Investment analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE:BOBS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. Evercore initiated coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Bob’s Discount Furniture Stock Down 2.3%

NYSE BOBS traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 109,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,451. Bob’s Discount Furniture has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

In other news, Director Jennifer Lynn Davis sold 2,917,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $46,504,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 95,370,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,209,770.94. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Thomas Kilgallon sold 2,917,500 shares of Bob’s Discount Furniture stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $46,504,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 95,370,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,209,770.94. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Bob’s Discount Furniture Company Profile

Bob’s Discount Furniture (NYSE: BOBS) is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of residential furniture and home furnishings. The company operates a network of company-owned showrooms alongside an e-commerce platform to sell living room, bedroom and dining furniture, mattresses, home office pieces, and decorative accessories. Its merchandising and marketing emphasize value-oriented pricing and broad selection across mainstream categories.

In addition to merchandise sales, Bob’s Discount Furniture offers services commonly associated with full-service furniture retail, including delivery, white-glove setup in some markets, and consumer financing options.

