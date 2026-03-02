TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TIMB. Citigroup cut shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on TIM in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TIM in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HSBC upgraded TIM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.60 price target on shares of TIM in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TIM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get TIM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TIMB

TIM Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:TIMB traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 78,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,233. TIM has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $27.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. TIM had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Research analysts forecast that TIM will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TIM by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 40,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in TIM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 65,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in TIM by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in TIM by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

TIM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações SA

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.