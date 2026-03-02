BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Short Interest Up 65.4% in February

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 41,789 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the January 29th total of 25,258 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,574 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,574 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BT Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BT Brands Trading Down 1.6%

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BT Brands stock. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in BT Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTBD Free Report ) by 758.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,679 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned 2.06% of BT Brands worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,965. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BT Brands has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

