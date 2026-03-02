Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Short Interest Up 78.1% in February

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 72,661 shares, an increase of 78.1% from the January 29th total of 40,804 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Zentek Trading Up 4.9%

NASDAQ:ZTEK opened at $0.59 on Monday. Zentek has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $63.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Zentek had a negative net margin of 875.49% and a negative return on equity of 60.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Zentek in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZTEK) is a nanotechnology company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, specializing in the development and commercialization of advanced polymer and coating technologies. The company’s core focus is on materials engineered to enhance thermal management, structural performance and acoustic properties across a variety of end markets. By leveraging proprietary polymer chemistry, Zentek designs solutions that address critical performance challenges in energy storage, electronics and safety applications.

Zentek’s product portfolio includes phase-change materials and flexible polymer foams tailored for battery and power electronics thermal management in electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

