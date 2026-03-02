Oppenheimer Cuts Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $6.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Evolent Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded Evolent Health from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.04.

NYSE EVH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.22. 445,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,003. The company has a market cap of $358.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.The business had revenue of $468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $3,927,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 128,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 162.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,836,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,861,000 after buying an additional 1,754,520 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Evolent Health, Inc is a U.S.-based healthcare technology and services company that partners with health systems, physician organizations and health plans to design, build and operate value-based care programs. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, the company was founded in 2011 as a joint venture between TPG and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC). Evolent Health aims to help its clients transition from fee-for-service payment models to value-based care arrangements by leveraging its proprietary technology platforms and clinical expertise.

The company’s core offerings include care management solutions, population health analytics and clinical advisory services.

