Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX) Short Interest Up 71.0% in February

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 942,815 shares, an increase of 71.0% from the January 29th total of 551,455 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,079,680 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIOX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.55. 45,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.50. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $5.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of Bioceres Crop Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 691.7% during the fourth quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 595,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 382,744 shares during the period. Ballast Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 69.9% during the third quarter. Ballast Asset Management LP now owns 745,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 306,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIOX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. is an agricultural biotechnology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing a range of crop inputs designed to enhance yields and improve sustainability. The company’s portfolio includes biological seed treatments, inoculants for nitrogen fixation, specialty fertilizers and proprietary biopesticides, which are formulated to support plant health and resilience under varying environmental conditions.

Among its flagship offerings is the HB4 drought-tolerant wheat technology, the first genetically modified wheat developed to withstand water stress, which has received regulatory approval in several markets.

