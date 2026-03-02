United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.82 and last traded at $86.84, with a volume of 7575013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.95.

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 5.9%

The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 22.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in United States Oil Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

