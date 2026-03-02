United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.82 and last traded at $86.84, with a volume of 7575013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.95.
Key Stories Impacting United States Oil Fund
Here are the key news stories impacting United States Oil Fund this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Renewed U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran and Iran’s retaliatory actions have pushed crude futures sharply higher on fears of wider disruption to flows through the Strait of Hormuz, directly boosting demand for oil exposure via USO. Oil and Gold Jump, Stocks Slide
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and outlets are flagging elevated near-term oil prices (Brent/WTI near $80 and upside to $95–$100 under stress scenarios), reinforcing a risk premium in futures that benefits USO’s NAV. Oil soars amid Strait of Hormuz shipping fears
- Positive Sentiment: QatarEnergy paused LNG production after strikes on facilities, tightening regional gas supply and amplifying energy-risk sentiment that spills over to crude markets and commodity funds like USO. Natural Gas Prices Soar as Qatari Complex Halts Production
- Positive Sentiment: Broker upgrades and sector re-rating (e.g., JP Morgan lifting major oil names) signal investor appetite for energy equities and reflect confidence in sustained higher oil — a supportive backdrop for energy ETFs and futures players. JP Morgan makes two upgrades
- Neutral Sentiment: EU policymakers say they don’t expect an immediate EU oil-security impact, which could temper a longer-term risk premium if confirmed; however near-term market moves remain driven by geopolitics. EU policymakers expect no immediate oil security impact
- Negative Sentiment: OPEC+ is discussing output increases to offset disruptions; if producers can successfully add supply, that would cap upside for crude and limit further gains for USO. OPEC+ debates oil output boost
United States Oil Fund Trading Up 5.9%
The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average is $72.85.
United States Oil Fund Company Profile
United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.
