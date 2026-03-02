iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Short Interest Down 24.2% in February

iShares Total Return Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 48,198 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the January 29th total of 63,621 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,625 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,625 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Trading Down 0.8%

BRTR traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $51.23. 27,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,743. The firm has a market cap of $537.92 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.19. iShares Total Return Active ETF has a twelve month low of $48.59 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00.

iShares Total Return Active ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Total Return Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Total Return Active ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares Total Return Active ETF by 186.4% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 54,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,314,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF by 6,507.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Total Return Active ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Total Return Active ETF by 1,406.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,232,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,219 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Total Return Active ETF (BRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in corporate and government fixed income securities from around the world. Securities could be of any maturity while limiting investments in junk bonds to 20%. BRTR was launched on Dec 12, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

