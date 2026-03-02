Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $19.8960, with a volume of 57032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Shin-Etsu Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 6.26.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical is a large Japanese chemical company that manufactures a broad range of basic and specialty chemical products for industrial and technology customers. The company is known for production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and related vinyl products, silicones and silicone-based compounds, and high-purity silicon materials used in semiconductor and photovoltaic industries. Its product mix spans commodity chemicals for construction and plumbing as well as higher-margin specialty materials for electronics and precision manufacturing.

Key product lines include PVC resins and compounds for infrastructure and building applications; silicones and silicone elastomers used across automotive, healthcare and consumer markets; and semiconductor-grade silicon and silicon wafers that supply chipmakers and solar-cell manufacturers.

