TD Cowen Cuts Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target to $633.00

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $658.00 to $633.00 in a research report issued on Monday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.29% from the stock’s current price.

INTU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $558.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.62.

Get Intuit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ INTU opened at $415.66 on Monday. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $349.00 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $526.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $616.73. The firm has a market cap of $115.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,848,511.10. This trade represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,918,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,156,152,000 after acquiring an additional 296,448 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,062,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,653,092,000 after purchasing an additional 180,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,614,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,369,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intuit by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,100,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,378,912,000 after purchasing an additional 60,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,407,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.