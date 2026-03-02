SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.14 and last traded at $75.64, with a volume of 93213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.55.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 575.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

