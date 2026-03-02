Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on PPRUY shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Kering from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th.

Kering Stock Performance

About Kering

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kering has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $40.70.

Kering is a global luxury goods group headquartered in Paris that designs, produces and distributes high-end fashion, leather goods, jewelry and watches. The company owns and manages a portfolio of well-known maisons — including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and several specialist jewelry and watchmakers — and supports those brands with centralized services for sourcing, manufacturing oversight, distribution and retail operations.

Originally part of a broader retail conglomerate, the group repositioned itself over the past two decades as a focused luxury house and adopted the Kering name in the 2010s.

