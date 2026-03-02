TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.74 and last traded at $57.41, with a volume of 20489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TATT shares. Freedom Capital raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of TAT Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of TAT Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TAT Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TAT Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

TAT Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $716.12 million, a PE ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TATT. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAT Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in TAT Technologies by 978.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TAT Technologies by 470.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

Further Reading

