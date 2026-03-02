Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (OBT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 16th

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Orange County Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orange County Bancorp to earn $3.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Orange County Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ OBT traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,256. Orange County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $443.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.18. Orange County Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 26.32%.The firm had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orange County Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: OBT) is the bank holding company for Orange County Trust Bank, a community banking franchise headquartered in Goshen, New York. The company provides a full suite of financial services to individuals, small businesses and local organizations across Orange County and the surrounding Hudson Valley region.

Orange County Bancorp offers depository products that include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit. On the lending side, the company extends commercial real estate and business loans, residential mortgage loans, consumer installment loans and home equity financing.

Further Reading

