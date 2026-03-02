K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$33.00 and last traded at C$31.93, with a volume of 132048 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upgraded K92 Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on K92 Mining from C$20.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on K92 Mining from C$30.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. K92 Mining had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 24.76%.The firm had revenue of C$234.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that K92 Mining Inc. will post 0.7321867 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

K92 Mining Inc owns and operates the high-grade Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea which is currently operating at a design annualized production rate of approximately 120,000 oz AuEq per annum and is expected to produce at a run-rate of +300,000 oz AuEq per annum following its Stage 3 Expansion.

