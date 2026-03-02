Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $375.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Advanced Energy Industries traded as high as $350.00 and last traded at $334.5070, with a volume of 112178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.57.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $315.00 price target on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $316,596.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,930.86. This trade represents a 7.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.62, for a total transaction of $316,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,702.70. This represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,221 shares of company stock worth $1,107,932 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. MidFirst Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $422,000. Amanah Holdings Trust purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,796,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,074,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,670,000 after buying an additional 44,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 8.25%.The business had revenue of $489.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.690-2.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.47%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

