FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.4450, with a volume of 14116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.47.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $27.92.

Institutional Trading of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 181,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

About FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

