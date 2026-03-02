Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $185.00 and last traded at $185.5240, with a volume of 195187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.07.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.08.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Floyd Financial Group LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,327,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations. The modified market-cap portfolio is rebalanced quarterly and reconstituted annually. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

