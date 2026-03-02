EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on EIKN in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EIKN in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of EIKN in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EIKN to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EIKN in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Get EIKN alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIKN

EIKN Stock Up 4.3%

EIKN Company Profile

EIKN stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.37. 107,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,884. EIKN has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

(Get Free Report)

We are a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a global, fully-integrated organization developing important, innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs. We are led by world-renowned drug developers Dr. Roger M. Perlmutter, M.D., Ph.D., and Dr. Roy Baynes, M.D., Ph.D. Our vision is to become a generational leader, by purposefully integrating traditional biology research with advanced engineering to develop better medicines faster. Our initial focus is oncology, where we are advancing a pipeline of drug candidates targeting areas of high unmet need in large indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EIKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EIKN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.