EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EIKN (NASDAQ:EIKN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.60.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on EIKN in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EIKN in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of EIKN in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EIKN to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EIKN in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIKN
EIKN Stock Up 4.3%
EIKN Company Profile
We are a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a global, fully-integrated organization developing important, innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs. We are led by world-renowned drug developers Dr. Roger M. Perlmutter, M.D., Ph.D., and Dr. Roy Baynes, M.D., Ph.D. Our vision is to become a generational leader, by purposefully integrating traditional biology research with advanced engineering to develop better medicines faster. Our initial focus is oncology, where we are advancing a pipeline of drug candidates targeting areas of high unmet need in large indications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EIKN
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- ATCX is Sitting on One of Brazil’s Largest Critical Minerals Portfolios!
- America’s 1776 happening again
- I’m 70 With $1.5M: Would Converting $120K a Year to a Roth Be Smart or a Costly Mistake? (Ask An Advisor)
Receive News & Ratings for EIKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EIKN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.