Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) & Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Critical Review

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Legal & General Group and Corebridge Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legal & General Group $13.51 billion 1.54 $244.08 million N/A N/A Corebridge Financial $20.46 billion 0.61 -$366.00 million ($0.53) -48.71

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Legal & General Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corebridge Financial.

0.0% of Legal & General Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Legal & General Group has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corebridge Financial has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Legal & General Group and Corebridge Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legal & General Group N/A N/A N/A Corebridge Financial -1.73% 18.92% 0.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Legal & General Group and Corebridge Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legal & General Group 1 3 0 1 2.20 Corebridge Financial 1 5 7 0 2.46

Corebridge Financial has a consensus target price of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.25%. Given Corebridge Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than Legal & General Group.

Dividends

Legal & General Group pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Corebridge Financial pays out -181.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corebridge Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Corebridge Financial beats Legal & General Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments. The LGRI segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; and longevity insurance products. The LGIM segment offers index fund management; active fixed income funds and liquidity funds; active equity management; solution and liability driven investment; multi-asset funds; corporate pension scheme solutions; and real assets. The LGC segment provides investment strategy and implementation, and direct investment and structuring services. The Retail segment offers protection products, such as health, disability, critical illness, and accident; individual term assurance; reinsurance; savings and death benefits; annuities; lifetime mortgages; lifetime care plans; retirement interest only mortgages; and workplace savings scheme that provides corporate pension scheme solutions. It is also involved in the unit trust and institutional fund management, mortgage finance, treasury, building project and modular housing development, general insurance, and open-ended investment businesses. In addition, the company engages in the investment, operation, management, trading, and letting and operation of leased real estate; and construction of commercial buildings, financial intermediation, pension tracing and transfer, insurance agents and brokers, fund general partner, commercial lending, venture capital investing, contractual scheme, investor alternative investment fund, collective asset-management, and investment management activities; and provision of investment advisory, business information consultancy, and technology services. Legal & General Group Plc was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, private placement variable universal life and annuities products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

