Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $3.72 Million in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. $CBSH

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBSH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3,820.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.99. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $449.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.47 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David L. Roller sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $61,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 30,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,546.80. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $56,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,424. The trade was a 6.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,323. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CBSH shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company primarily engaged in providing a broad range of banking and financial services across the Midwest. Through its principal subsidiary, Commerce Bank, the company offers commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, trust and wealth advisory, and mortgage lending. Its diversified product suite includes deposit and loan products, cash management solutions, capital markets services, and private banking designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company’s commercial banking group delivers tailored credit facilities, equipment and inventory financing, asset-based lending, and merchant services.

