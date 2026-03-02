Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth $698,848,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 255,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,744,000 after buying an additional 192,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,669.4% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 181,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,666,000 after buying an additional 171,449 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 155.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 147,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,775,000 after buying an additional 90,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total transaction of $503,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,027.37, for a total transaction of $91,231.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 257 shares in the company, valued at $521,034.09. The trade was a 14.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 1,136 shares of company stock worth $2,308,788 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,757.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,047.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2,159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,654.24 and a 1 year high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.66 by ($0.63). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 6.91%.The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.61 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,750.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,795.33.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

