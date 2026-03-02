Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Holdings in The New York Times Company $NYT

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 233.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 519.6% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in New York Times by 4,591.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in New York Times by 86.8% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in New York Times in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $140,739.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,778,886.04. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times News Roundup

New York Times Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Shares of NYT opened at $79.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day moving average of $64.41.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. New York Times had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $802.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Guggenheim set a $63.00 price objective on shares of New York Times and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of New York Times to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

