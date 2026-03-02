Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 12,697 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Erste Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,697 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Corteva were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $434,220,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 4,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,442,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1,365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,809,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,309 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,454,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,268 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 566.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,247,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $80.01 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $80.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,289.50. This trade represents a 50.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Corteva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Corteva from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.30.

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

