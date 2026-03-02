Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $3.97 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in US Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,986,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,044,000 after buying an additional 52,361 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,793,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,636,000 after buying an additional 212,499 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in US Foods by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,207,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,003,000 after buying an additional 354,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,157,000 after acquiring an additional 373,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $6,344,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,510,747.52. This represents a 42.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USFD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on US Foods from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on US Foods

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $96.57 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $102.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.