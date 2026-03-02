Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $3.97 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in US Foods by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,986,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,044,000 after buying an additional 52,361 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 5.9% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,793,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,636,000 after buying an additional 212,499 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in US Foods by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,207,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,003,000 after buying an additional 354,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,157,000 after acquiring an additional 373,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $6,344,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,510,747.52. This represents a 42.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of US Foods stock opened at $96.57 on Monday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $102.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. US Foods had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.
Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.
