Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Up 61.0% in February

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 797 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the January 29th total of 495 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 742 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company's stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEZ. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PEZ traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.15. 388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $76.23 and a 52 week high of $110.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.90. The company has a market cap of $25.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States consumer companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including retail, automotive, leisure and recreation, media and real estate.

