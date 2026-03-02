Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 8,193 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Erste Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Elevance Health by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Elevance Health by 24.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,576,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,857,000 after purchasing an additional 901,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $297.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wolfe Research set a $425.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $414.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $394.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $359.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.55.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:ELV opened at $320.65 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $458.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $350.23 and its 200-day moving average is $335.99. The firm has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.52 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS. Equities analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Featured Articles

