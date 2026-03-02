Erste Asset Management GmbH Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Erste Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 72.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,784 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.4% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $177.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.73 and a 12 month high of $230.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.01. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 34.57%.The firm had revenue of $767.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

Positive Sentiment: Company will participate in the 2026 Citi Global Property CEO Conference, issued a Q1 2026 business update and published refreshed investor materials — this gives management a platform to communicate leasing, demand and guidance details that could reassure investors. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2026 Citi Global Property CEO Conference, Provides First Quarter 2026 Business Update, and Publishes Updated Investor …

Company will participate in the 2026 Citi Global Property CEO Conference, issued a Q1 2026 business update and published refreshed investor materials — this gives management a platform to communicate leasing, demand and guidance details that could reassure investors. Neutral Sentiment: Company announced details for its 2026 annual meeting — standard governance noise that typically has limited near‑term share impact unless accompanied by proxy issues or board changes. AvalonBay Communities Announces 2026 Annual Meeting Details

Company announced details for its 2026 annual meeting — standard governance noise that typically has limited near‑term share impact unless accompanied by proxy issues or board changes. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research sharply trimmed EPS forecasts across multiple quarters and fiscal years (many Q1–Q4 2026 and 2027 quarters reduced, FY2026 cut to ~$11.30 from ~$11.53, FY2027 cut to ~$11.72 from ~$12.18 and FY2028 modeled at $13.66) — the broad downgrades imply a weaker near‑term earnings trajectory and likely pressure on valuation and analyst expectations. (Zacks report summaries issued Feb. 25)

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Evercore reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $222.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.91.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc (NYSE: AVB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay’s core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay’s operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

