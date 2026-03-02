Erste Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Shares in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,628,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,062,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 232.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 559,455 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,947,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,393,000 after buying an additional 440,405 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 161.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after buying an additional 440,401 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Scholar Rock Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $44.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Vikas Sinha sold 16,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $715,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 583,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,904,561.50. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 20,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $872,702.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 595,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,439,250.90. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 344,932 shares of company stock worth $15,371,225 over the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SRRK. Citigroup initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on SRRK

Scholar Rock Profile

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company’s research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock’s approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company’s lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.