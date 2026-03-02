Huntington National Bank Reduces Position in The AES Corporation $AES

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,623 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in AES were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in AES by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 406.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in AES by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 137,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 232.5% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in AES by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Private-equity/buyout interest — BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners and EQT are reported to be in advanced talks to acquire AES, which typically supports a takeover premium and sparks investor buying. Read More.

AES Announces Dividend

NYSE:AES opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95. The AES Corporation has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $17.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 43.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on AES in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AES from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AES from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AES in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

AES Corporation is a global energy company focused on the generation and distribution of electricity across diversified markets. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, AES develops, builds and operates power plants and distribution systems that serve residential, industrial and commercial customers. The company’s portfolio includes thermal, renewable and battery energy storage facilities designed to deliver reliable and sustainable electricity solutions.

Through its subsidiaries, AES operates a balanced mix of power generation assets, including natural gas, coal and renewables such as solar and wind.

