Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its holdings in Synopsys by 89.3% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price target on shares of Synopsys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $531.00.

Synopsys Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $414.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $471.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Synopsys News

Here are the key news stories impacting Synopsys this week:

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

