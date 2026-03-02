Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 112,475 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Erste Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 97.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,475 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 14,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $206.00 to $189.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of DLR opened at $177.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

