Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Grows By 54.1%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,008,674 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the January 29th total of 1,303,278 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,579.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,579.7 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance

Shares of BBAJF opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

Get Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple alerts:

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

(Get Free Report)

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple operates as a full-service Mexican commercial bank, offering a broad range of financial products and services to corporate, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individual clients. The institution’s core business activities include commercial lending, working capital loans, mortgage financing, trade finance, leasing and factoring. In addition to traditional deposit accounts, savings instruments and debit/credit card services, the bank provides treasury and foreign exchange solutions designed to support domestic and export-oriented businesses.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in León, Guanajuato, Banco del Bajío has grown from a regional lender into one of Mexico’s prominent mid-tier banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco del Bajío S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.