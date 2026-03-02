Short Interest in Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Expands By 55.6%

Billerud AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 41,957 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the January 29th total of 26,966 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Billerud AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BLRDF opened at $9.00 on Monday. Billerud AB has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day moving average is $9.17.

Get Billerud AB (publ) alerts:

Billerud AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Billerud AB (publ) is a Sweden-based pulp and paper company specializing in sustainable packaging materials and solutions. The company produces a range of fibre-based products, including containerboard, corrugating medium, sack kraft paper and speciality paper. Through its integrated production network, Billerud AB supplies raw materials and finished solutions to customers in the consumer packaging, e-commerce, food service and industrial sectors.

The roots of Billerud AB date back to the establishment of the Gruvön mill in 1647 and the Korsnäs operations in the mid-19th century.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Billerud AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billerud AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.