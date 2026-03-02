Erste Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,032 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Erste Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,032 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 800.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 89.3% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $419.00 to $365.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $385.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.53.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $349.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $313.07 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.03.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $358.46 per share, with a total value of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,844. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

