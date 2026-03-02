Erste Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Erste Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 139,030 shares during the quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,001,668,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $597,031,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24,760.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,930,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,711,000 after buying an additional 3,914,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,927,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,935,092,000 after buying an additional 2,470,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,705.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,126,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $119,413,000 after buying an additional 2,050,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, December 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.24.

CMG stock opened at $37.18 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

